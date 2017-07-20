18 International Trains Checked in Hungary, 2 of Them Heading for Romania due to Bomb Alert

The Hungarian police has started checks on international trains, following a bomb threat by phone, MTI informs, quoted by antena3.ro. and the Independent Balkan News Agency. According to a police release, a man phoned and said a bomb has been placed aboard the international trains crossing Hungary.

Two of the international trains are heading for Romania, from Budapest to Brasov and Bucharest, registering delays of up to one hour and a half.

The Hungarian railway company MAV has decided, upon the police request, to stop all the 18 trains on route and to ask passengers to descend in order to search the wagons.

MAV informs, in a press release that after the searches the trains have resumed the trip. The railway company also informs that delays are to be expected for international trains and for internal routes.