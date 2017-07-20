Ludogorets did not Disappoint and Goes to the Next Round

Ludogorets defeated Zalgiris with a 4-1 in a match rematch from the second preliminary round of the Champions League. The Bulgarian champion compensated for the 1: 2 loss in the first match in Lithuania. With a total score of 5: 3, the "eagles" qualified for the third round of the race, where they will meet the champion of Israel - Apoel Beer-Sheva. Reports Sportal.

Nyuiadzi gave the visitors a lead in the 15th minute, but the Razgrad players came to an impressive turn. At 41th minute Nathanel equalized. In the 55th minute Wanderson scored for 2: 1, and a minute later Keseru raised to 3: 1. In 74th Keseru scored for 4: 1.

The new goalkeeper Jorge Broun made an official debut for the "eagles".

Ludogorets was like a another team compared to the first match and especially in the second half completely defeated its opponent. Georgi Dermendjiev's players did not leave any chance to their opponent and victory could have been much more impressive.