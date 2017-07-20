Students from Russe Won 3 Gold Medals at Maths Olympiad in Singapore

The competition took place from July 14 to July 17 this year. The three grade-6 students Yordan Petkov, Konstantin Georgiev and Stanislav Grigorov have been invited to participate in it thanks to their excellent results and medals they had previously won. The students joined the Olympiad with the financial support of the “Mathematics of the Future” Fund to the school, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Konstantin Georgiev won two gold medals and the Grand Cup in the competition. Yordan Petkov also won a gold medal, and Stanislav Grigorov won a bronze. They were prepared by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Iliana Raeva of Rousse University.

The head of the team in Singapore was Mitko Kunchev, the director of Mathematics High School. He has donated the funds he received on the eve of the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and the Slavonic Scripture, May 24th, to support the participation of the students in the prestigious competition.

The school explains that more than 22,000 students from 19 countries participated in the preliminary round of the Olympiad. This is the first participation of students from Rousse High School of Mathematics in one of the most difficult and prestigious maths competitions.