Road Junction 'Plodovitovo' is Now Open
pixabay.com
Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The movement on the two newly built additional links on the road junction "Plodovitovo" on Trakia motorway will be launched today, reported bTV.
With the construction there will be a connection with ''Trakia'' highway and ''Maritsa highway'' from Burgas, Svilengrad and Sofia and the municipalities of Parvomay, Chirpan and Daskalovi Brothers.
The facility should make it considerably easier for drivers who now can make their road trip shorter with 40 kilometers.
- » CEZ Distribution Bulgaria to Invest EUR 765,000 in Grid Upgrades in July
- » Important Talks on Energy Matters were Held in Sofia
- » Industrial Production Index in Bulgaria Increased by 2.7 in May 2017
- » Sofia City Council Approves the Construction of a 77-meter Building on Bulgaria Blvd
- » Bulgaria's Nuclear Regulatory Agency Plans to use EUR 3 million in Funding From the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
- » Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipment Rehab Deal with Mini Maritsa Iztok
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)