Road Junction 'Plodovitovo' is Now Open

July 20, 2017, Thursday
The movement on the two newly built additional links on the road junction "Plodovitovo" on Trakia motorway will be launched today, reported bTV.

With the construction there will be a connection with  ''Trakia'' highway and ''Maritsa highway'' from Burgas, Svilengrad and Sofia and the municipalities of Parvomay, Chirpan and Daskalovi Brothers.

The facility should make it considerably easier for drivers who now can make their road trip shorter with 40 kilometers.

