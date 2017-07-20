Bulgarian Foreign Minister: 'The Treaty Between Bulgaria and Macedonia Opens a New Page'

''The Neighborhood Treaty between Bulgaria and Macedonia is an important page in the relations between the two countries, but after signing it, much remains to be done.'' This is what Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told bTV.

She stressed that the government is based on the 1999 declaration, which is a good basis for signing this treaty.

Zaharieva also commented that the contract has been working for years. "We do not intend to negotiate any more, this is the contract which the Bulgarian government will sign, I hope to be supported by the Parliament. The language clause has been clear since 1999. Since then, the clause has not changed. We sign the treaty with Macedonia in the official languages, "Zaharieva said.

In connection with the 77 Bulgarian citizens to whom Turkey has banned access to its territory, Zaharieva said that Bulgaria has requested information about them.

"Our authorities have requested information from the Turkish authorities. Our offices do not have data for this case. We want to have official information on which terrorist organizations, according to the Turkish state, are linked these 77 citizens. I hope they will respond soon, "added Zaharieva.