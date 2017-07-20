Montenegro is making steady progress on the path towards European Union, and Brussels, European officials and administration support its efforts, said president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani during his meeting with prime minister Duško Marković, reported European Western Balkans.



Tajani said that EU is ready to integrate Montenegro as soon as possible, depending on Montenegro’s swiftness in fulfilling the necessary criteria.



He said he would continue to personally engage in support to Montenegro.



Prime minister Marković said that the progress between their meetings has been noted.



“Montenegro has 28 open and three temporarily closed chapters, and is strongly dedicated to open the remaining chapters. The government aims to implement European values and standards that will contribute to changes in Montenegrin society”, Marković said.