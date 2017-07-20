Montenegro is Making Steady Progress on the Path Towards European Union

World » EU | July 20, 2017, Thursday // 09:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Montenegro is Making Steady Progress on the Path Towards European Union pixabay.com

Montenegro is making steady progress on the path towards European Union, and Brussels, European officials and administration support its efforts, said president of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani during his meeting with prime minister Duško Marković, reported European Western Balkans.

Tajani said that EU is ready to integrate Montenegro as soon as possible, depending on Montenegro’s swiftness in fulfilling the necessary criteria.

He said he would continue to personally engage in support to Montenegro.

Prime minister Marković said that the progress between their meetings has been noted.

Montenegro has 28 open and three temporarily closed chapters, and is strongly dedicated to open the remaining chapters. The government aims to implement European values and standards that will contribute to changes in Montenegrin society”, Marković said.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tajani, Montenegro, European Union
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria