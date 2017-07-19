Turkish Premier Announces Major Cabinet Reshuffle
Turkey reshuffled its Cabinet with five new ministers, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.
Speaking to reporters at the presidential complex in Ankara after an unscheduled meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yildirim said six ministers have new portfolios, while five newcomers have joined the Cabinet.
Yildirim said that 11 members of 27-member Cabinet have been reshuffled.
The reshuffle came after Erdogan retained ties with his Justice and Development (AK) Party in May after April-16 constitutional referendum.
Erdogan led the AK Party for 13 years starting in 2001 but had to step aside when he became president in August 2014, due to a legal requirement for presidents to be politically neutral.
New Cabinet is as follows:
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
Deputy prime ministers
Bekir Bozdag (Former Justice Minister)
Mehmet Simsek
Fikri Isik (Former Defense Minister)
Recep Akdag (Former Health Minister)
Hakan Cavusoglu
Other ministers
Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul
Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya
European Union Minister Omer Celik
Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu
Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu
Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak
Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak
Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ahmet Esref Fakibaba
Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu
Development Minister Lutfi Elvan
Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus (former deputy PM)
Finance Minister Naci Agbal
National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz
National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli (Former Deputy PM)
Forestry and Water Affairs Minister Veysel Eroglu
Health Minister Ahmet Demircan
Transport, Maritime and Communication Minister Ahmet Arslan
