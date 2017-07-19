Turkish Premier Announces Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Turkey reshuffled its Cabinet with five new ministers, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential complex in Ankara after an unscheduled meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yildirim said six ministers have new portfolios, while five newcomers have joined the Cabinet.



Yildirim said that 11 members of 27-member Cabinet have been reshuffled.



The reshuffle came after Erdogan retained ties with his Justice and Development (AK) Party in May after April-16 constitutional referendum.



Erdogan led the AK Party for 13 years starting in 2001 but had to step aside when he became president in August 2014, due to a legal requirement for presidents to be politically neutral.



New Cabinet is as follows:



Prime Minister Binali Yildirim







Deputy prime ministers



Bekir Bozdag (Former Justice Minister)



Mehmet Simsek



Fikri Isik (Former Defense Minister)



Recep Akdag (Former Health Minister)



Hakan Cavusoglu







Other ministers



Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul



Family and Social Policies Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya



European Union Minister Omer Celik



Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu



Labor and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu



Environment and Urban Planning Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki



Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci



Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu



Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak



Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak



Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ahmet Esref Fakibaba



Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci



Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu



Development Minister Lutfi Elvan



Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus (former deputy PM)



Finance Minister Naci Agbal



National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz



National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli (Former Deputy PM)



Forestry and Water Affairs Minister Veysel Eroglu



Health Minister Ahmet Demircan



Transport, Maritime and Communication Minister Ahmet Arslan