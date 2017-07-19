Bulgarian President: 'There Must be a Full Debate in Parliament For CETA'

''The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (СЕТА) has to be the subject of a wide-ranging public discussion'', President Rumen Radev told journalists, quoted by Standard News.



''This is a very complex and comprehensive contract with an impact on all areas of public life, therefore it requires an open discussion and a ratification with maximum consensus in the Bulgarian Parliament'', according to Radev.

He thinks there are many questions that have to be answered.

''Remember how the Concessions Act of the previous Parliament was adopted - at the last minute, with a minimum number of votes. This should not be allowed for CETA. There must be a full debate in parliament for the CETA'', Rumen Radev further said.

The experts should have the opportunity to give their opinion regarding the conformity of CETA with the Bulgarian Constitution, he added.

