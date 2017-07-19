34 Members of Organized Crime Group were Arrested in Italy

The Italian authorities arrested 34 suspected members of the mafia in a big police operation on the 25th anniversary of the killing of the famous magistrate fighting against the mafia Paolo Borselino, a crime committed by the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, reported DPA.

Borselino and five officers who were guarding him died in car bomb attack on the 19th of July 1992, two months after his colleague Giovanni Falcone was killed in a similar accident. The two attacks shocked Italy and provoked actions against the Italian mafia. The suspects that were brought to justice were from the Palermo neighborhood 'Brancato' and were connected to the famous mafia family Graviano whose leaders are serving life sentences for organizing the killing of Falcone and Borselino.

During the operation more the EUR 60 million were obtained. Another operation against the mafia confiscated EUR 1.5 million worth of assets. Reported Mediapool.





