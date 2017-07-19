Bulgaria is Sending Military Personnel in Kosovo

The government changed a decision from 14th November 2016 about dispatching servicemen from the armed forces of Bulgaria for a participation in a NATO operation in Kosovo (KFOR) in a composition of the intelligence and surveillance battalion.

The increase of participation in the operation will be with two servicemen and will complete the Bulgarian group. It would also provide officers that should have connection with the battalion and create conditions for its normal functioning and effective interaction with the management. iNews.bg