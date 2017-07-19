Bulgaria is Sending Military Personnel in Kosovo
Source: Pixabay
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government changed a decision from 14th November 2016 about dispatching servicemen from the armed forces of Bulgaria for a participation in a NATO operation in Kosovo (KFOR) in a composition of the intelligence and surveillance battalion.
The increase of participation in the operation will be with two servicemen and will complete the Bulgarian group. It would also provide officers that should have connection with the battalion and create conditions for its normal functioning and effective interaction with the management.
- » State Agency For National Security: 'No data on Bulgarians in Middle East Conflict Zone'
- » 15 Illegal Migrants Detained in the Region of Svilengrad
- » Italian Fighter Aircrafts Will Keep Our Airspace Safe
- » MPs Approved at 2nd Reading Amendments For Policemen to Get Compensation for Unprovided Uniforms
- » 'Swift Response 17' multi-national airborne training commences
- » USA Placed the First “Patriots” Missiles in Lithuania
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)