Kosovo President Invites Political Leaders to Discuss Forming New Institutions

Kosovo President, Hashim Thaci, has invited representatives of political parties to a consultative meeting which will be held on 24 July, Gazeta Express reported.



The news has been confirmed by Thaci’s political advisor, Ardian Arifaj. “President Thaci has decided to call a meeting with political parties represented at the Assembly next Monday (24 July) aiming at reaching an agreement on setting the date of the constitutive session of Assembly,” Arifaj told public broadcaster RTK. He said that invitations are ready and will be sent to political representatives in coming days.



Kosovo held early parliamentary election on 11 June and parties are continuing efforts to create new institutions. None of the parties has the necessary majority in Assembly to form the Government.



The President is obliged to call the constitutive meeting of Assembly within 30 days after certification of election results.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has certified election results on 7 July. Winners of the election the PDK-AAK-Nisma coalition insist that they have the necessary support in Assembly to create institutions, but other parties pledged that they will not vote the PDK-AAK-Nisma nominee for prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj.