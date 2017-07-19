Tomislav Donchev Interrogated About the National Palace of Culture

Yesterday, the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev was interrogated by the Prosecutor's Оffice about the National Palace of Culture (NDK), the spokesman of the Prosecutor's office General Rumyana Arnaudova said.

Donchev was the head of the National Palace of Culture in the previous government of GERB.

Arnaudova explained that the interrogations will continue with Lilyana Pavlova and Vezhdi Rashidov.

If prosecutors consider that there is a need, more members of the Council of Ministers will be called.





Earlier today the former director of the National Palace of Culture, Miroslav Borshoch, has been accused of misappropriation of funds and lack of care. This was announced by the Prosecutor's Special Anti-Corruption.

The indictment is an investigation initiated in June on materials from a State Agency for National Security checkup.

Borshoch said no evidence was presented to him. He described his work as significant and done in compliance with the law.

He added he would present his stance before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee on NDK on 25 July.