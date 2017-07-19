Government to Consider Friendship Treaty with Macedonia Next Week

"I congratulate you on today's celebration of the Day of Bulgarian Diplomacy. We have one of the most important tasks in front of us - the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva welcomed the ambassadors of Bulgaria during the official opening of their traditional annual meeting today at the Central Military Club in Sofia.



This task is a great challenge, but also a great opportunity for the Bulgarian state, diplomacy and politics, "Minister Zaharieva also said.



The presidency of the Council of the European Union does not mean management of the Union, but allows for focusing on some of the priorities that are of great importance for the Balkans, "said the PM of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, adding that he is optimistic about the EU enlargement following the release of the UK.



‘’The government will consider the friendship treaty with Macedonia at a meeting next week’’, said the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press office.

The minister expects that the treaty will indeed be signed, for which she sees a will by Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. "It is their job to try to persuade all political parties that it is good for them," she commented.

‘’The treaty includes a mechanism for the monitoring of its fulfillment. The monitoring will be done every year by the foreign affairs ministers of the two countries. In case of incompliance, the respective country may face certain procedures that are unfavourable for its reputation’’, Zaharieva explained.



The traditional annual meeting of the ambassadors to Bulgaria is taking place in Sofia as of today until 21 July.

The conference this year is focusing on the tasks facing the diplomatic service, connected with the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2018.



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and cabinet ministers will be taking part in the discussions.

The ambassadors will have a meeting with President Rumen Radev, as well.