Hundreds were Evacuated Due to Fires in Croatia and Montenegro
In Croatia and Montenegro hundreds of people were evacuated due to ongoing fires. The situation around the Croatian city Split is the worst, where, however is no risk of new fires. Reports Bulgaria On AIR.
Local citizens say that the air in the city is still unbreathable because of the smoke. Bulgarian helicopter joined the operations of putting down the fires in Montenegro. There is no information of injured Bulgarians, says the ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Zagreb and Podgorica have constant contact with the local authorities.
