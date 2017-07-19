Bulgarian PM: 'Bulgaria Has the Best Gas Transmission System'

‘’Bulgaria is now making a gas hub because we have the best gas transmission system - 80% of all Balkan compressors’’, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during the traditional annual meeting of the ambassadors of Bulgaria, reported bTV.



According to Borisov, all compressors are American and are the best. According to the Prime Minister tomorrow it may become real Bulgaria to export gas even for Ukraine.



"This is the market. This will reduce the price, it will give competition to the suppliers and we will have success’’, Borisov commented.



‘’Bulgaria is stable against the background of the Balkan region’’, he also added during the meeting.

Each Balkan state should have access to the others instead of being encapsulated, he commented, adding that he is happy about the transport corridor № 8.



He also said that Bulgaria is an important participant in the Danube and Black Sea strategy.



The political elites of EU candidate countries have to find the necessary consensus and tolerance and avoid being an obstacle for their states to move ahead, Borisov pointed out.



The annual ambassadorial meeting, which takes place at the Central Military Club in Sofia, will continue until July 21st.



The ambassadors will have a meeting with President Rumen Radev, as well during the second day.



The conference this year is focusing on the tasks facing the diplomatic service, connected with the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2018.