Satellite Photographs May Reveal the Long-term US Strategy for Syria

World | July 19, 2017, Wednesday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Satellite Photographs May Reveal the Long-term US Strategy for Syria Source: Pixabay

What are the plans of the United States of America for Syria?

Satellite pictures presented to the German Bild may be a good basis for experts to draw conclusions about Washington's long-term strategy in the Middle East. Reports Focus.

The pictures show a huge military base that the United States has built in the northern part of Syria near the city of Kobani, and which is now used as the main logistics base of the US military in Syria.

The analysis shows that President Donald Trump wants to maintain a sphere of influence in the northern part of the country after the "Islamic state" is finally defeated. This could lead to even greater tensions, especially with Turkey, the editorial said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: military base, US, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria