Satellite Photographs May Reveal the Long-term US Strategy for Syria

What are the plans of the United States of America for Syria?

Satellite pictures presented to the German Bild may be a good basis for experts to draw conclusions about Washington's long-term strategy in the Middle East. Reports Focus.

The pictures show a huge military base that the United States has built in the northern part of Syria near the city of Kobani, and which is now used as the main logistics base of the US military in Syria.

The analysis shows that President Donald Trump wants to maintain a sphere of influence in the northern part of the country after the "Islamic state" is finally defeated. This could lead to even greater tensions, especially with Turkey, the editorial said.