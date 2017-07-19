At Least 20 civilians have Died in an Air Strike in Yemen

July 19, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: At Least 20 civilians have Died in an Air Strike in Yemen Youtube

In an air strike directed against a group of displaced group, at least 20 civilians were killed, most of whom are part of the same family. This is said in a UN statement, AFP reports.

The attack was carried out in the afternoon of Tuesday when the civilian group was struck by a bomb, the UN statement said.

According to local residents, blows have been fired from Saudi-Arabia-led coalition aircraft.

Tags: airstrike, Yemen, civilian casualties
