At Least 20 civilians have Died in an Air Strike in Yemen
World | July 19, 2017, Wednesday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
In an air strike directed against a group of displaced group, at least 20 civilians were killed, most of whom are part of the same family. This is said in a UN statement, AFP reports.
The attack was carried out in the afternoon of Tuesday when the civilian group was struck by a bomb, the UN statement said.
According to local residents, blows have been fired from Saudi-Arabia-led coalition aircraft.
