The President Rumen Radev to Meet the Vice-President of the European Commission
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | July 19, 2017, Wednesday
Archive
Bulgaria in EU
Head of State Rumen Radev will meet with the Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Employment, Economic Growth, Investment and Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen. Reported Focus.
This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state.
The meeting will be held on July 20th at 4 pm at Dondukov 2
