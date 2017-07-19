The Government Adopted National Strategy for Combating Human Trafficking

The Government adopted a national strategy for Combating Trafficking of Humans for the period 2017-2021, the Government Information Service said.

The overall organization and control of the implementation of the document shall be assigned to the Chairman of the Commission for Combating Trafficking of Humans at the Council of Ministers. The Strategy covers the long-term national policy on trafficking of humans and formulates the priorities and objectives related to the effective countering of the crime and its consequences.

Among the priorities of the document are: active prevention among the public with focus on vulnerable groups; Increased identification, protection, assistance and support to victims of trafficking, irrespective of their ethnic, national, religious and gender affiliation; Effective prosecution and punishment of the crime; Enhanced inter-ministerial and international coordination and cooperation; Immediate, competent and responsive to the real needs of children, a response to child trafficking. Reported by Focus. 

