Skyscrapers will be built in only three areas in Sofia and there will be no such buildings in the historic city center. This was announced by the MPs from GERB at the suggestion of the chief architect of Sofia, Zdravko Zdravkov, according to bTV.

Buildings of over 125 meters will be built on the Circular Highway after the Lyulin Tunnel, after 7 km on Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd and behind the Central Station.

The idea is not to close the view to Vitosha, as well as to preserve the green areas.