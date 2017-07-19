More than BGN 355 Milion in the Fund 'Security of Electric Power Supply

Over BGN 355 million are the funds collected in 2016 in the "Security of the Electricity System" fund, shows a report, adopted by the Council of Ministers, a reporter of BGNES reported.

By law, the Fund collects 5% of the monthly revenues from electricity sales to producers and importers in the country, revenues from the transmission system operator for access and transmission of electricity, passages from the transmission system operators for access and transmission of natural gas.

The costs of the fund's maintenance in 2016 amounts to BGN 131,900. The document was adopted by the Managing Board of the Fund in March this year and audited by the National Audit Office.