More than BGN 355 Milion in the Fund 'Security of Electric Power Supply

Business » ENERGY | July 19, 2017, Wednesday // 12:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More than BGN 355 Milion in the Fund 'Security of Electric Power Supply Source: Pixabay

Over BGN 355 million are the funds collected in 2016 in the "Security of the Electricity System" fund, shows a report, adopted by the Council of Ministers, a reporter of BGNES reported.

By law, the Fund collects 5% of the monthly revenues from electricity sales to producers and importers in the country, revenues from the transmission system operator for access and transmission of electricity, passages from the transmission system operators for access and transmission of natural gas.

The costs of the fund's maintenance in 2016 amounts to BGN 131,900. The document was adopted by the Managing Board of the Fund in March this year and audited by the National Audit Office.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, power supply, fund
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria