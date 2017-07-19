The Internationally Renowned Musical 'Cats' on the Open Stage of Tsarevets

On July 21 theatrical and musical production center-Varna will present the festival "Stage of the Ages" 2017 in Veliko Tarnovo and will premiere the musical "Cats" by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Director of the show is the master of the musical in Bulgaria prof. Svetozar Donev, choreographer and producer - Anna Donev conductor - Stratsimir Pavlov, designer - Ivan Tokadjiev and costumes - Asya Stoimenova. Reported peika.bg

Adapted from the novel by Nobel laureate T. S. Elliot "A popular book about cats from Old possum" musical "Cats" is a masterly done fusion of three arts - music, dance and poetry through the eyes of the genius Andrew Lloyd Webber, author of famous musicals like "Phantom of the opera," "Jesus Christ superstar", "Evita" and others played on theater stages on five continents.

"Cats" was introduced for the first time at London's West End in 1981, and in the following year the production was set on Broadway. The Tsarevets musical will be performed in Bulgarian in a wonderful translation of Haralampi Anichkin. In extremely funny and beautiful show their singing, dancing and acting will show Lyudmil Petrov (Mr Mistoffelees) Neycho Petrov - Reggie (Ram Tam Tag), Srebrina Sokolova (Demeter), Philip Ruzhenova (Bombalurina) Plamen Dolapchiev (Mankastrap) Faith Zhelezova (Grizabella), Nikolay Dimitrov (Mangoderi) and others.