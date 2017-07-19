The Prosecutor's Office Accused Miroslav Borshosh in Corrupt Management of National Palace of Culture
Source: Novinite.bg
Former director of the National Palace of Culture, Miroslav Borshoch, has been accused of misappropriation of funds and lack of care. This was announced by the Prosecutor's Special Anti-Corruption. Reported by Sega.
The indictment is an investigation initiated in June on materials from a State Agency for National Security checkup.
