The Prosecutor's Office Accused Miroslav Borshosh in Corrupt Management of National Palace of Culture

Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office Accused Miroslav Borshosh in Corrupt Management of National Palace of Culture

Former director of the National Palace of Culture, Miroslav Borshoch, has been accused of misappropriation of funds and lack of care. This was announced by the Prosecutor's Special Anti-Corruption. Reported by Sega. 

The indictment is an investigation initiated in June on materials from a State Agency for National Security checkup.

