Donald Trump Appointed John Huntsman for Ambassador in Russia

US President Donald Trump has appointed former Utah Governor John Huntsman as an ambassador to Russia, according to the White House press service. Reported Sega.

At the end of May, current US ambassador to Russia, John Teft, whose term expires this fall, said he could be replaced by Huntsman. 57-year-old John Huntsman speaks Chinese, has 7 children, Forbes magazine estimates his worth at USD 1 billion in 2016.

In 1992, at the age of 32, Huntsman headed the US Diplomatic Mission in Singapore, becoming the youngest US Ambassador in the past 100 years. He was governor of the Conservative State of Utah in the United States from 2005 to 2009.

In 2009, President Barack Obama appointed Huntsman as US Ambassador to China. This post he held until 2011.