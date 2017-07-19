Magistrates' Organizations Without the Right for External Funding

Bulgaria: Magistrates' Organizations Without the Right for External Funding

The Bulgarian MPs approved at first reading amendments to the judiciary law concerning magistrates and their professional organisations, reported bTV.

The amendments tabled by the ruling majority were approved with 116 votes in favor, 6 against and 52 abstained and almost no debates.

According to the amendments, magistrates accused of a serious intentional crime will be removed from office.

Additionally, all magistrates, not only the newly appointed, will have to present a declaration about their activities and memberships in order to guarantee the independence and equity of all magistrates.

Professional organisations could only engage in activities aimed at protecting the professional interests.

The sources of financing for non-profit magistrate associations will be limited to fees, contributions and donations only from members.

An exception will be made for financing from the EU and the European Economic Area. 

