Pharmacies in Uruguay are Now Selling Marijuana for Recreational Use

Uruguay will become the first country in the world where marijuana will be sold in drugstores, AFP reported.

At this point, only 16 pharmacies across the country with a population of 3.4 million will sell the mild drug. The Uruguayan authorities have failed to agree on the issue with large pharmaceutical chains.

Cannabis will be sold at a price of $ 1.30 per gram. Everyone who entered the list of users will have the right to buy a maximum of 10 grams per week. According to latest data, nearly 5,000 people have been listed on May 2 in the list of marijuana users. 

