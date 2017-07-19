Phone Call about a Bomb in Sofia Court House

Bomb alert at the Court of Justice in Sofia. Anonymous male voice called 112 at 8:00 this morning and reported that the court building had an explosive device installed.

On-site law enforcement officers were immediately deployed to conduct the necessary investigation, Nova TV reported. No evacuation of the building has yet been announced. iNews.bg

