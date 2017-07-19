Ludogorets Faces Jalgiris Tonight After a Loss in the First Leg in a Battle for the Champions League

Today at 21:00 the Bulgarian champion Ludogorets faces Zalgiris in a rematch from the second preliminary round of the Champions League. Reported by Sportal.

The Eagles lost their first match in Lithuania by 1: 2 and are now pushed into a corner. The "Greens" should look for a mandatory victory tonight if they want to go ahead in the tournament. Eventually dropping out will surely be hardly accepted in Razgrad. The owner, Kiril Domuschiev, has great ambitions and would be greatly disappointed.

Indeed, Zalgiris is not such a poor team and can not compare to Milsami, who shook the "eagles" two years ago. However, the expectations for Ludogorets are high and the stumbling on the start will be a big failure.

In Razgrad, however, are preparing for victory at all costs. The mood in the team is elevated and everyone is convinced they can turn things around. An additional plus for the hosts is the return of captain Svetoslav Dyakov, who is already fully fit and is expected to play from the first minute.