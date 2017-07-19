NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 33°

July 19, 2017
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather, Temperatures Up to 33°

The weather will be mostly sunny today. Clouds over eastern regions will quickly scatter and decrease. There will be light, in the eastern half of the country to moderate northern wind. Maximum temperatures will stand at 28° to 33°, in Sofia around 28°.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), cited by FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure slightly exceeds the average for July but will decrease a little during the day.

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are good today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) told FOCUS News Agency.
There is wind in the highest mountain areas, and some clouds on Botev Peak.

No accidents were registered in the last 24 hours.


