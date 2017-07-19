Ambassadors and Cabinet Ministers to Discuss Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU

Bulgaria: Ambassadors and Cabinet Ministers to Discuss Bulgaria's Presidency of the Council of the EU

The traditional annual meeting of the ambassadors to Bulgaria is taking place in Sofia as of today until 21 July, reported BGNES.

The conference this year is focusing on the tasks facing the diplomatic service, connected with the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2018.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and cabinet ministers will be taking part in the discussions.

The ambassadors will have a meeting with President Rumen Radev, as well.

Participation in the conference will take also and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Deputy Prime Minister on Public order and Security, as well as Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Valeri Simeonov, Minister of Bulgarian presidency of the EU Council 2018  Lilyana Pavlova, Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov, Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev.

Tags: EU presidency, Rumen Radev, Lilyana Pavlova, Ekaterina Zaharieva
