Traffic Police has Detected 18,000 Violations on the Road for a Week

Bulgaria: Traffic Police has Detected 18,000 Violations on the Road for a Week Source: Pixabay

In just one week, traffic police have identified 18,000 road violations, the number being significantly higher than the weekly numbers of violations in the last two months, they were around 10 000-13 000. Reported by Mediapool.

This was announced on Wednesday by commissioner and head of traffic police Boyko Ranovsky, before the Bulgarian National Television. Since the beginning of the year, 180,000 tickets for over-speeding have been issued. Nearly 4,300 cars are with canceled registration due to inadequate drivers, said Ranovski.

Because of the summer season the police presence on the highways and the first-class roads is enhanced. The months of June, July and August are the most risky for crashes. For the past three years, 200 people have died in the summer months.

"All existing police forces that are on duty on the main roads and the control is extremely intense," said Ranovski, the main causes of the accidents are the violations of the drivers, added Ranovski. 

