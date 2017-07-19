Scientists Detected 'Weird Signals' from a Nearby Star

Scientists from Puerto Rico have heard some "strange signals" from a star that is just 11 light-years away. The mystery of the signals has already spawned speculation about extraterrestrial life around the red dwarf star Ross 128. Reported France Press.

"In case you're wondering about the recurrent alien hypothesis, it's at the bottom among many other better explanations," said the director of the Laboratory for Habitat Survey on Planets Abel Mendes of the University of Puerto Rico. For the first time, unusual signals were discovered in May, when the team studied a series of small and relatively cool red dwarfs, some of which are known to be roaming around planets.

For Ross 128, it is not known to have planets, but "we have realized that there are very strange signals with a 10-minute dynamics spectrum that we got from Ross 128". "We think the signals are not local radio frequency disturbances because they are unique to Ross 128 and the observations of other stars just before and afterwards did not show anything like that," Mendes said.

At present, there are three main explanations of the phenomenon. Signals may be due to emissions similar to our solar eruptions. They may be due to emissions from another site near Ross 128 or coming from a satellite.