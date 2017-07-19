Summer Uniforms for Prison Guards to be Delivered in the Autumn

The General Directorate of Execution of Punishment has issued a public order for the supply of summer uniforms to the wardens, but the precedent is that people will get them around mid-autumn, so they may eventually be worn next summer .

The value of the order is at least BGN 70,000, excluding VAT. The deadline for submission of documents is July 20th, and if there is no appeal, the delivery must be done within three months. One month after the beginning of the autumn. GIDHs planned to receive 188 summer costumes, 486 summer shirts, 1259 knitted blouses and 120 summer hats.

It is understood from the documentation that most of the uniforms will be made of polyester or 50/50 polyester-cotton. The documentation does not specify which guards will get uniforms, and it is not known why there is such a serious discrepancy between the number of ordered blouses and summer suits. iNews.bg