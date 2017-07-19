Roof of Sofia's Emblematic 'Vishneva' Bus Stop Goes Up in Flames

The roof of Sofia's emblematic "Vishneva" bus stop has been burned, bTV reported according to information by the Ministry of Interior press office.

The NGO "Save Sofia" published photos of the fire on Facebook.

The incident happened earlier this morning.

So far, the reasons for the fire are not clear, but the Ministry of Interior explained that the building holds inert materials for the maintenance of the tram rails.

Currently, police and fire teams make damage reviews. An investigation has began to look into the cause of the fire.

There are currently no data for injured people.

Tram traffic is normal.