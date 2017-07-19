Roof of Sofia's Emblematic 'Vishneva' Bus Stop Goes Up in Flames

Society » INCIDENTS | July 19, 2017, Wednesday // 09:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Roof of Sofia's Emblematic 'Vishneva' Bus Stop Goes Up in Flames save sofia

The roof of  Sofia's emblematic "Vishneva" bus stop has been burned, bTV reported according to information by the Ministry of Interior press office.

The NGO "Save Sofia" published photos of the fire on Facebook.

The incident happened earlier this morning.

So far, the reasons for the fire are not clear, but the Ministry of Interior explained that the building holds inert materials for the maintenance of the tram rails.

Currently, police and fire teams make damage reviews. An investigation has began to look into the cause of the fire.

 There are currently no data for injured people.

Tram traffic is normal.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Save Sofia, fire, flames, roof, burned
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria