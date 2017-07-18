No Bulgarians Harmed in the Flooding in Khalkidhiki, Greece

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Thessaloniki has confirmed that it has not received information about injured Bulgarian citizens in the torrential rains of the Greek peninsula of Halkidiki, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on 18 July, reported BNT.

Two Bulgarians who have suffered material damage and lost documents as a result of the floods have called the mission for asssitance.

According to information from the Greek authorities, the districts of Nikiti, Marmara, Porto Koufo, Toroni and Kalamitsi are the most affected.

The Bulgarian Consulate in Thessaloniki monitors the development of the situation and is in touch with local authorities, the foreign ministry informs.

Bulgarian citizens wishing to receive up-to-date information about the situation in the affected areas or to report signals about relatives, can contact the phone lines of the Consulate-General in Thessaloniki.

Bulgarians who have suffered material damage and / or have lost identity documents as a result of the torrential rains, may also contact the Consulate General on the following telephone numbers:

0030 2310 829 210



0030 2310 869 510



0030 2310 869 520