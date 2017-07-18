Human Mistake was the Reason Military Chopper Crashed in the Black Sea

Dangerous maneuver and bad meteorology conditions led to the crash of the military chopper “Panther” in the Black sea. One military man died and two were injured, reported the minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov. Reported Mediapool.

He also said there are going to be new measures which will prevent such accidents to happen in the future. The incident occurred in the beginning of June during the tactical training “Black Sea – 2017”. Bulgaria's naval forces have three Panther choppers and there were no accidents with them until now. They are based at “Chayka” military base near Varna.