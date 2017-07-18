The Protests in Hamburg During the G20 Meeting will Cost Around EUR 12 Million

Bulgaria: The Protests in Hamburg During the G20 Meeting will Cost Around EUR 12 Million Source: Pixabay

The German insurers' association said the riots that accompanied the G20 summit in Hamburg earlier this month could cost insurance companies up to EUR 12 million (USD 13.8 million), according to Associated Press.

Hamburg was the scene of anti-globalization protests accompanied by violence in July 7-8, when the leaders of the world's largest economic powers met in the city. The association specified that its initial estimate of the damage suffered amounted to EUR 12 million, with damaged cars accounting for about one-third of the amount. Damage to houses and companies is also included.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised immediately after the summit to work with the Hamburg authorities to help the people who suffered from the protests. The federal and city authorities have created a special fund with this purpose. Reported by Mediapool. 

