Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Talked on the Phone with Qatar Premier

The stability of the Persian Gulf is of extraordinary importance for Bulgaria and the Balkan region. This is why we support and would welcome the conclusion of the crisis situation with political actions and with the means of diplomacy. This was declared by the prime-minister Boyko Borissov in a phone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in regards the tensions in the Persian Gulf and the relations of some arabic countries towards Qatar. This was reported by Republic of Bulgaria Council of Ministers.

Borisov expressed his firm desire for quick and peaceful resolution of the conflict. Any escalation of tensions would be unaccaptable. He also mentioned that Bulgaria values highly its relationship with the counries from the Arab world and especially Qatar. From the beginning of this month our county tool the local leadership of the European Union in Doha.