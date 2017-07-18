State Agency For National Security: 'No data on Bulgarians in Middle East Conflict Zone'

So far, State Agency for National Security (SANS) has no information that Bulgarian citizens are present in the conflict zone in the Middle East, reported bTV.

The comment was made by SANS head Dimitar Georgiev with regard to some information that 77 Bulgarians are banned from entering Turkey.



Through its Interior Ministry, Bulgaria has requested information on the matter, the official explained.

He assured the journalists that every individual case, reported to the agency, is thoroughly checked.

Officially, all Bulgarian institutions said that there was no information about Bulgarian citizens who are included in the ‘’black list’’ of Turkish Interior Ministry, nor about Bulgarians who wanted to participate in the ranks of the Islamic State.

Earlier this week, 77 Bulgarian citizens are included in the "black list" of the Turkish Interior Ministry. The reason is that they’re suspected for participation in terrorist organizations, according to a report by the Ministry of Interior of our Southern neighbor, dedicated to the fighting with the Islamic State group.

In addition, 21 Bulgarians have been arrested and deported in an attempt to enter the conflict zones.