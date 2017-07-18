Japan has Pledged USD 1 BIllion to the UN
Japan has pledged to fund USD 1 billion in the next two years of UN development activities and has thus become one of the world's largest donors to support development, the French press reported.
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told at UN meeting that this funding would help children and young people around the world benefit education, health, gender equality and disaster. The amount promised by Japan gives a breath of fresh air to the UN, which seeks support for the goals of sustainable development and the eradication of extreme poverty by 2030.
UN humanitarian aid agencies are experiencing increasing funding shortages due to the growing needs of help crisis areas around the world. In addition, the US has threatened to cut its contribution to UN funding , AFP said.
