The Minister of Transport and Information Technologies to Work for 5G Mobile Network in Bulgaria

'We will work towards establishing 5G mobile network across Bulgaria', said Minister Ivaylo Moskovski during non-official meeting of ministers and representatives of telecommunication companies, reported Nespaper Sega.

The congress is today in Tallinn, Estonia. All the ministers signed a declaration named “Providing 5G success for Europe''.

Minister Moskovski supported the initiative for the development of connected society with the use of New technologies based on high speed networks.

“Establishing and developing 5G mobile network across all sectors of the industry and in the daily life of ordinary people will lead to improvement of the digital market”, declared Moskovski.

By 2020 it is expected that there will be 26 billion connected devices and 70% of the population will have a smartphone. This kind of connection is the foundation of digital healthcare, energy management and autonomous vehicles.