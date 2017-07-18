Bulgarian President to Convene National Security Council on CETA

President Rumen Radev has asked the Constitutional Court to consider some provisions of the Constitution with regard to the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the President’s press office said, quoted by bTV.

CETA includes issues of exclusive EU competence, of national competence and of shared competence between the EU and member states.

It concerns all public spheres and therefore requires that citizens and institutions have clarity about the nature of such agreements and their place in the Bulgarian constitutional model, according to the press release.

The ratification of such agreements, which determine the state's development in the long term, should be done with maximum consensus.

Novinite.com recalls that President Rumen Radev said he had never welcomed and would never welcome the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in March this year during the EU summit in Brussels.

‘’In my capacity as the Bulgarian President and guardian of the Constitution, I will refer the matter to the Constitutional Court because CETA requires amendments to the Basic Law and the Constitutional Court will have to pronounce on their legal conformity. From now on CETA is in the hands of the Bulgarian Parliament, which will vote on its ratification’’, added also Radev.

According to his words Bulgaria provides considerable contribution to the future of Europe and he will insist that the cohesion policy finds a place in the strategic documents and be reflected in the multiannual financial framework of the EU.