Airport in Burgas Still Closed After Plane Skid off Runway

After passenger plane was forced to make emergency landing at the airport in Burgas and then left the track earlier today, now the it is already pulled to a safe distance. An inspection by a technical team starts began. One of the versions of the incident is a technical malfunction, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

It will still be established whether it is a brake failure or something else related to the landing gear.

There are thousands of passengers at the airport. Tourists are constantly arriving. Many people are waiting outside.

Novinite.com recalls that there is no injured passengers and crew after the accident.

It is expected that the airport will rstore operations within 3 hours, if everything is alright. For the time being landings are re-directed to Varna airport.

There is no chaos at the airport. Tour operators explain to people what the reasons were for cancelling the flights.

Water is provided for all passengers, all bars operate at all terminals.

People are calm.