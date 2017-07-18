'LibraryBus' Starts Working from Tomorrow in Sofia

Sofia Library launches campaign "Books Come to You" with the mobile library "Bibliobus" (LibraryBus), the Press Center of Sofia Municipality announced, quoted by Investor.bg.



In recent years, the Metropolitan Library has opened new spaces of knowledge and information in the cultural infrastructure of Sofia, attracting young readers.

Following the traditional initiatives of the Metropolitan Library, such as Green Libraries, Mountain Libraries, cultural events in the open air - creative meetings and literary readings, the largest public library in the country presents to its citizens the newest mobile discovery "Bibliobus".

The first and only in the country mobile library "Biblobus" starts working on July 19, at 12.00, at Alexander Nevski Square.

The first reader will be the writer Marin Bodakov.



The bus has over 700 volumes of the most recent and interesting books of artistic, scientific and popular literature by contemporary and classical Bulgarian and foreign authors.