Germany Won More than EUR 1 Billion from the Greek Crises

From 2009 the interest from the loans which the German financial institutions send to help the Greece economy are now more than EUR 1.34 billion according to data of the German ministry of Finance, cited by Suddeutsche Zeitung.

For example the German investment KfW granted a loan of EUR 15.2 billion in 2010. By now the interest is around EUR 393 million. Between 2010 and 2012 Bundesbank won EUR 952 million by buying government debt from the European Central Bank. Other countries from the Eurozone who participated in this scheme accepted to return their profit to the Greek Central Bank according to EurActiv. However, all operations of returning that profit to Greece stopped when in 2015 Alexis Tsipras became prime minister.

Now Atina works hard for making successful reforms in order to receive additional funding from the European Central Bank. Reported by Investor.