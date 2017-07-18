So Far, 200 People Were Injured and 750 Have Been Rescued from Fires in Bulgaria

''The number of fires in the country has reached 18,000 since the beginning of this year, with over 200 injured people and 88 dead‘‘, chief commissioner Nikolay Nikolov, head of Chief Directorate Fire Safety and Civil Protection, told the Bulgarian National Television, cited by Dnevnik.bg.



‘’Despite the rains in recent days, the risk of forest fires remains. The fire near Kresna at the weekend was probably caused by a cigarette’’, he commented.

The main victims in the fires are elderly and hard-moving people, as well as people from the so-called risky minorities.



Since the beginning of the year, 750 people have been rescued from fires.

