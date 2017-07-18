Government Appoints Deputy Tourism Minister
bgnes
Teofilov graduated in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany. He has 7 years of experience in consultancy. He has managed projects in the field of development and implementation of industrial strategies and digital transformation, the press office of the Government reports.
Milko Teofilov was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, the government’s press office said, quoted by Investor.bg.
So far, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova had one deputy minister – Irena Georgieva, who was also in Borisov 2 cabinet.
