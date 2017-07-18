Fire Breaks out in Residential High-rise in Central Moscow

A fire has broken out in a high-rise building under reconstruction on a major street in central Moscow, The Emergencies Ministry reports. The fire started on the seventh floor of the building and has reportedly engulfed about 200 square meters, according to Russia Today.

Emergency services were notified about the incident at around 10:35am local time. The high-rise building on Novy Arbat, a six-lane avenue running through downtown Moscow, is under renovation. Moscow’s branch of the Emergencies Ministry reported there has been no information on any injured. The fire engulfed some 200 square meters, Moscow’s Emergencies Services told TASS. “There are no people inside,” it added.

The seventh floor where the fire started was used as a storage space for construction materials, TASS reported. Twenty firefighter crews are at the scene to extinguish the blaze, RIA Novosti reported. There was no explosion inside the building, Emergency Services said