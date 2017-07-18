High Awards For Bulgarian Students at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge
Bulgarian students have won high awards at the Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC), reported bTV.
The third participation of Bulgaria in the prestigious competition ended with impressive success - 7 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze medals.
A total of 14 children from the 2nd to the 8th grade participated - from Stara Zagora, Dobrich, Gabrovo, Rousse, Plovdiv, Varna and Sofia.
They have won this right after winning the quotas for participation in the competition held in April in Sofia, Stara Zagora and Varna.
