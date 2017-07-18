NIMH: Mostly Sunny, Clouds are Expected Over the Southeastern Reions of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny, Clouds are Expected Over the Southeastern Reions of Bulgaria

 Today the weather will be mostly sunny in the northwestern half of the country, while clouds are expected over the southeastern regions. The rains will continue in some places of the eastern regions, but by the evening the weather there will also improve, according to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), cited by FOCUS News Agency.

The wind will be moderate, sometimes strong in the southeastern regions.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 24° and 29°.

The conditions on the mountains are unfavourable for tourism, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.

 The weather is foggy and wet in most places, while in some areas of the Balkan Mountain it is raining.


MRS reported one accident for the last 24 hours.

An elderly woman died in Rila Mountain’s Ribni Ezera area, presumably as a result of a stroke.

 

Tags: NIMH, weather, sunny, clouds
